Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

CRNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 46,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,412. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.02. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

