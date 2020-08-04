CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 83892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

A number of research firms have commented on CEU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$349.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

