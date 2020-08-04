ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.50. The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 3105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.