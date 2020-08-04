ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.50. The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 3105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.
ECOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.
In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.
