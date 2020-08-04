Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 28th

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend by an average of 151.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

SCHW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 102,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

