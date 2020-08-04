Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.56. 433,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,463,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

