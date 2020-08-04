Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Shares Gap Down to $93.41

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.63, but opened at $93.41. Church & Dwight shares last traded at $95.48, with a volume of 37,923 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $2,555,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

