Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

CNK stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 68,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,899. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.