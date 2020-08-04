Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 30,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 812,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 39,490 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 303,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. 735,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

