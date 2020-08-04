Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,987. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clearfield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearfield by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
See Also: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.