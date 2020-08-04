Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,987. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clearfield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearfield by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

