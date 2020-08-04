Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. 6,622,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,993,856. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

