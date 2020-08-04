Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) vs. Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Collier Creek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Collier Creek and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek N/A 1.35% 1.30% Bain Capital Specialty Finance -21.80% 8.72% 3.26%

Risk & Volatility

Collier Creek has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Collier Creek and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collier Creek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 6 1 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $12.14, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Collier Creek.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Collier Creek and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 2.61 $98.08 million $1.64 6.10

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Collier Creek.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Collier Creek on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Collier Creek Company Profile

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors. Collier Creek Holdings was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

