Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CBAN stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 4,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $35,954.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,245 shares in the company, valued at $35,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lee Bagwell bought 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $28,904.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,093 shares of company stock valued at $78,584. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 518,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 315.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

