Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,702,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 18.0% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 1,137,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,339,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $881,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

