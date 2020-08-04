COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 63,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,587. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

