Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Up 9.2% in July

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELP traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $938.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

