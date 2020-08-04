CryCash Price Up 89.9% Over Last Week (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One CryCash token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges. CryCash has a market capitalization of $525,227.01 and approximately $826.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryCash has traded 89.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000081 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013480 BTC.

About CryCash

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,799,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

