CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,802.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $120,559.50 and approximately $5,802.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.01994277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00195014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00111484 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

