CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.3% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 147,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 226,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 77,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

