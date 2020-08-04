Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.58

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.58 and last traded at $123.01, with a volume of 1361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.61.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $168.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.