DATA Price Up 31.1% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, UEX and DDEX. During the last week, DATA has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $1.47 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.01994277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00195014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00111484 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, DDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Ethfinex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.