David S. Taylor Sells 30,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00.

Shares of PG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.29. 236,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.14. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

