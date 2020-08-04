DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

DBSDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.63. 34,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,042. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

