Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,246,000 after purchasing an additional 475,217 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 741.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,029 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.11. 19,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,817. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

