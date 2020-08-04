Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 9,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,037. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.77. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 122,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,922,523.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $14,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,862,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,291,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

