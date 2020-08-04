Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $643,576.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Dero has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $643,576.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00010048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,910,996 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

