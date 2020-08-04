Diligence (IRA) Achieves Market Cap of $31,619.21

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Diligence has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diligence has a market cap of $31,619.21 and $113.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diligence token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002532 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 422.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence (IRA) is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

Diligence can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diligence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

