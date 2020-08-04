Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.55. 15,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02. Diodes has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 5,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $276,857.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,358 shares of company stock worth $3,489,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Diodes by 115.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

