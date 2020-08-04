DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Bittrex and IDEX. DMarket has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $278,234.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.01994277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00195014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00111484 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

