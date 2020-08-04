Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.