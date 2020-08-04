DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $360.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $222,328.54 and $360.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00025212 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010325 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

