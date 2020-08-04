Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 233,712 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $222,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ecolab by 9.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.41. 1,586,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $10,095,797. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.