EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get EHang alerts:

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.16. 12,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,022. EHang has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.37.

EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EHang

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.