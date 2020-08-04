Endeavour Mining (EDV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Endeavour Mining to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$362.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.72 million.

Shares of EDV stock traded up C$1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$37.84. 536,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.58, for a total transaction of C$390,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,077 shares in the company, valued at C$4,987,248.66. Insiders sold a total of 77,880 shares of company stock worth $2,573,189 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. Pi Financial set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

