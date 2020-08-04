Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.89

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.89 and last traded at C$37.68, with a volume of 450785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$362.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 2.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total value of C$295,228.80. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 10,200 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total transaction of C$362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,079,408.50. Insiders sold a total of 77,880 shares of company stock worth $2,573,189 in the last ninety days.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.