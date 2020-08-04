Envela (ELA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter.

ELA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,991. Envela has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

