Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Shares of Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 174000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

