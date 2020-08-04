Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $789.75

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $789.75 and last traded at $788.06, with a volume of 2840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $779.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Argus upped their price objective on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

