Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.71

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 1215010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $124.66 million and a P/E ratio of -38.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It has interests in four exploration licenses and a mining license in the Khundii Gold District located in Southwest Mongolia.

