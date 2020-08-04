ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get ERSTE GRP BK A/S alerts:

ERSTE GRP BK A/S stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ERSTE GRP BK A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERSTE GRP BK A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.