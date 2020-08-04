Espers (ESP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 140.2% against the US dollar. Espers has a market cap of $1.51 million and $2,498.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00769129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00035674 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.01155179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00144642 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,172.90 or 0.99292931 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008525 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00136491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

