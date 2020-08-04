Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Casale acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.