EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 12.2% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $164,703.01 and approximately $683,861.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00064165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00301295 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040814 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009576 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

