eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.13

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 7972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.50 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,175,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,703,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,790,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,411,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leap Investments LP grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 28.7% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. State Street Corp grew its position in eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in eXp World by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

