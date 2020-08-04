Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. 761,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

