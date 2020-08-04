Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 325,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

XOM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.43. 1,153,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

