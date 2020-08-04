Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,994,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

