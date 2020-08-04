Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $65,778,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $45,321,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $43,311,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $32,988,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.05. 110,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.28 and its 200-day moving average is $373.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $447.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

