Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.53

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 193632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded Falco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

