Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fang (NYSE:SFUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

SFUN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973. Fang has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fang will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fang by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fang during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fang by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fang by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

