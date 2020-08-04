Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Raised to $29.00 at Bank of America

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Federated Hermes from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.81. 18,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.